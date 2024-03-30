Jharkhand: Ex-Girlfriend and Her Lover 'Kill' International Para Badminton Player; Both Arrested

Hazaribagh: The dead body of international para badminton player Prashant Kumar Sinha, who has gone missing since March 11, was recovered from Chhadwa Dam in the district on Saturday. Prashant Kumar Sinha was a resident of Birsanagar zone under Birsa Nagar police station of Jamshedpur. The accused tied his body in a plastic bag and threw it under the bridge at Chhadwa Dam.

According to the police, Prashant's ex-girlfriend Kajal had murdered Prashant with the help of her new lover Raunak Kumar. Accused Kajal is a resident of New Area of ​​Hazaribagh. The police have arrested both the accused.

The team of Birsanagar police station and Pelawal police station jointly conducted search and recovered the mutilated body of the victim on Saturday. They sent the body to Hazaribagh Sadar Hospital for post-mortem.

According to the information, the family members of Prashant had lodged a missing complaint at Birsa Nagar police station on March 13. Prashant's mother filed a complaint alleging kidnapping and lodged FIR number 30/24 under Section 364 (A) on March 22. After this, Birsanagar police got the clue during the interrogation of the technical cell and family members.

Birsanagar police contacted Hazaribagh police on this. Hazaribagh SP Arvind Kumar Singh, while helping Jamshedpur police, sent the team of Pelawal police station in-charge Shahina Parveen under the leadership of Headquarters DSP Neeraj Kumar. During the investigation, the team arrested Kajal Sinha. During interrogation, she confessed to the crime. Then, on her information, the decomposed body packed in a plastic bag was recovered from the mud under the north bridge of Chhadwa bridge. After this, the police also arrested her lover Raunak Kumar, resident of Pagoda Chowk under Lohsinghna police station of the city.

Kajal told the police during interrogation that she was friends with Prashant since 2019. Kajal told the police that Prashant was unwilling to break friendship with here and he had been blackmailing her for a long time and was threatening to make intimate photos and videos viral. Fed up with this, she lured him from Jamshedpur on March 11 and brought him near Shaheed Nirmal Mahato Park in Hazaribagh city. There, she and her lover Raunak strangled him to death, she purportedly told the police.

The same night, after tying the body in a plastic sack on a scooter and placing it in the middle, both of them went to Chhadwa Dam and disposed of the body. Deceased Prashant Sinha was an international para badminton player. He participated in the International Para Badminton Games held in Thailand in the year 2023 and represented India.