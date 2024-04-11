Hindu-Muslim Bonhomie: A Hindu Family in Indore Takes Qazi in Carriage to Offer Namaz on Eid-Ul-Fitr

A Hindu Family in Indore Takes Qazi in Carriage to Offer Namaz on Eid-Ul-Fitr

Indore: Ramzan was celebrated with full enthusiasm across the country. In Indore, too, Eid prayers were offered with Ganga-Jamuna culture. Namaz here is also special because every year on the occasion of Ramzan, Ganga-Jamuna culture is seen here. Where a Hindu family led by Satyanaranan Salwadia takes Dr Ishrat Ali Shehar Qazi to offfer namaz in their decorated carriage. After offering the namaz, the family greets the Muslim brethern and also drops the Qazi at his home.

The Salwadia family has been following this tradition for years

In fact, every year on the occasion of Ramzan in Indore, a Hindu family takes the city Qazi in a carriage to offer Eid prayers. After offering Eid prayers and greeting everyone, the Qazi is safely sent to his home. This tradition is being followed by the Salwadia family generation after generation. This unique tradition of communal harmony on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr continues even today. This tradition was started by the late Ramchandra Salwadia for communal harmony, which continues even today.

Amidst the ongoing tension between the Jewish and Islamic countries, on the occasion of Eid, the city Qazi called upon all Muslim brothers to boycott the goods of the Jewish country. He appealed to the Muslim community not to buy Jewish goods and buy only Indian goods. Apart from this, he called upon all the youth to stay away from drugs.

Even during the riots, the Hindu family did not leave the tradition

After the riots, which took place in 1990, there was a lot of tension between the people of both the communities in Indore. Even then, the Salwadia family of the city had taken the Qazi Ishrat Ali Khan to Sadar Bazar in their carriage and after offering namaz, he was dropped at Rajmola house in the carriage itself.