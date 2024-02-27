Himachal Drama | Congress MLAs 'Kidnapped', Whisked Away by CRPF, Haryana Police: CM Sukhu

Shimla (Himachal)/Panchkula (Haryana): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday alleged that five to six Congress MLAs were "kidnapped" and whisked away in a convoy of CRPF and Haryana Police, and said their relatives are trying to contact them.

The allegation was made hours after the polling for the lone Rajya Sabha seat ended as Congress lost the seat to BJP after six of its MLAs cross-voted. Adding salt to Congress' wounds, BJP leader and LoP Jai Ram Thakur demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Sukhu, claiming that the Congress has been reduced to minority following its defeat in the Rajya Sabha polls.

"The BJP is indulging in hooliganism which is not good for democracy," Sukhu told reporters in Shimla. "BJP is committing hooliganism in Himachal and the people of Himachal will not accept it. The BJP government is playing a dirty and disgusting game. They have indulged in horse trading and kidnapped some MLAs. This is murder of democracy. The people of the country and the state will not accept this," Sukhu said.

As reported by ETV Bharat, 6 to 9 MLAs cross voted in favour of the BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan helping him win the seat against Congress candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi. Around the time, the poll results were declared, some MLAs of the ruling Congress government were brought to Panchkula in a number of vehicles.

The MLAs were brought from Shimla to Panchkula under the protection of Haryana Police. According to sources, considering the security of these MLAs, CRPF team was also with them. Congress MLAs Sudhir Sharma, Ravi Thakur and Indradutt Lakhanpal were seen in some vehicles with Himachal registration numbers reaching PWD Rest House in Sector-21, Himachal Rajya Sabha Polls End; Sources Say 6 to 9 MLAs 'Cross Voted'; Congress WorriedPanchkula.

It is believed that a total of 6 Congress MLAs and 3 independent MLAs have reached here. After these MLAs reached the rest house, the rest house was closed for the general public. The entry of media was banned and CRPF and Haryana Police personnel were deployed outside the rest house.