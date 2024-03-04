Himachal Pradesh: 81 Tourists Stranded in Spiti, Road Clearance Work Underway

Lahaul-Spiti (Himachal Pradesh): As many as 81 tourists have been stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Spiti Valley due to road closure after heavy snowfall, the police said on Monday. Following the avalanches and landslides caused by continuous rain and snow have led to the blockage of roads in the state.

The stranded tourists have been staying in various hotels, guest houses and homestays in the Lahaul and Spiti of Himachal Pradesh. Due to heavy snowfall in the Spiti Valley, the electricity supply and the telecommunication system have been stopped in several places. Under the leadership of Superintendent of Police (SP) Mayank Choudhary, the stranded tourists are being evacuated.

Kaza Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rohit Mrigapuri said, “We received the information that 81 tourists were stranded in Kaza. Due to the closure of the road, people are unable to be evacuated. It is also difficult to contact them due to the shutdown of the telecommunication system. The families of these tourists were contacted and they have been informed that all the tourists are safe.”

Mrigapuri further stated that apart from Kaza, some tourists were also stranded in Cheecham, Kibber, Langcha and Tabo. But, these people can be fully contacted only after the mobile connectivity is fixed, he added. SP Lahaul Spiti Mayank Chaudhary said, “The road clearance work has been started by the Borders Road Organisation (BRO) and State Public Works Department (PWD). It may take a long time to open the road. Tourists stranded in different areas of Lahaul Valley are in safe places.”

Read More