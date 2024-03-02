Red Alert in Himachal Pradesh Today Following Heavy Rain, Snow

Shimla: The Weather Department has issued a red alert in parts of Himachal Pradesh for Saturday after fresh snow was witnessed on the upper reaches while light to moderate rainfall was received in the lower and middle hills.

In view of the present weather condition, all schools and colleges in Kullu district remained closed today but the examinations are being held as per schedule.

The Meteorological Department warned that the precipitation will be highest on Saturday and will start reducing from March 4. A red alert for heavy snow/rainfall has been issued in the higher reaches of Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Kinnaur and Lahaul Spiti districts.

Most of these areas of Kullu Kinnaur, Chambal and Lahaul Spiti recorded heavy snowfall and moderate snow was experienced in Keylong, Sumdo, Kaza, Tindi and other areas on Friday.

According to the Meteorological Department, Shimla, inclement weather conditions will persist in the state till March 3. The weather conditions will improve on March 6 but it may deteriorate again from March 7.

Director of Meteorological Department, Shimla, Surendra Pal said that western disturbance is becoming active in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday resulting which, there is a possibility of rain and snowfall in many parts. A red alert has been issued regarding heavy rainfall/snow and thunderstorm in the high altitude areas and people have been asked to take necessary precautions, he said.

All educational institutions of Kullu district was closed on Saturday though exams are being held. Kullu administration has issued a notification asking schools and colleges to remain closed today. The sub-divisional officers of Kullu district has been asked to inform the educational institutions accordingly.

"The educational institutions of Kullu have been closed on Saturday. The schools where board exams are being held have been kept open for the time being," Torul S Ravish, DC Kullu said.

Kullu witnessed traffic disruptions following heavy snowfall and vehicles had come to a standstill on many roads yesterday. The Atal Tunnel and several roads in Solang Nala have been closed for tourists due to snowfall. Many areas are also witnessing power disruptions.