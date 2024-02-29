HC Refuses to Entertain PIL to Merge NCR Cities With Delhi

author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 29, 2024, 8:41 PM IST

The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to entertain a public interest litigation seeking merger of Delhi's neighbouring cities like Meerut, Faridabad and Gurugram with the national capital.

The Delhi High Court declined to consider a public interest lawsuit that called for the national capital of Delhi to be combined with its surrounding cities, including Meerut, Faridabad, and Gurugram.

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to entertain a public interest litigation seeking merger of Delhi's neighbouring cities like Meerut, Faridabad and Gurugram with the national capital. The petitioner said these cities are far away from their respective jurisdictional high courts and therefore should be made part of Delhi.

Similarly, the petitioner also said a new high court should be established for Punjab in Jalandhar as the present high court in the union territory of Chandigarh was inconvenient to access for those residing in places like Amritsar. A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan told the petitioner the reorganisation of the territories of states as well as establishment of high courts was not within the high court's domain.

"Why have you come to the court ? We are not the Parliament. Parliament does not work under my order. We don't reorganise the boundaries of states. We don't decide which high court will function from where. That is not our domain," the bench, also comprising Justice Manmeet PS Arora, said.

The court observed the petition was filed in ignorance of Article 3 of the Constitution which deals with the procedure for formation of new states and alteration of areas, boundaries or names of existing states. The bench said a bill to form or alter the boundaries of a state has to be introduced in Parliament on the recommendation of the President of India. "Someone wants us to redraw the map. That's the only thing that is left," the court remarked.

TAGGED:

Delhi High CourtMeerutFaridabadGurugramDelhi

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmiri Scribe Asif Sultan Rearrested Hours after Release: Another Twist in His Legal Battle

What the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey Data Tells Us

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

Why Nair, Prathap, Krishnan and Shukla will be the world's first "vyomanauts"

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.