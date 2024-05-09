Hajj 2024: First Batch of Pilgrims From JK to Leave For Saudi Arabia From Srinagar Airport Today

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The departure of pilgrims for Hajj 2024 from Jammu and Kashmir officially started on Thursday as the first batch of 322 pilgrims arrived at the Hajj House in Srinagar and will leave for the holy city of Madina from the Srinagar International Airport in the afternoon.

The second batch of pilgrims will also take off at night as per its scheduled time.

Before departure, all other arrangements were made for the pilgrims from accommodation and food in Hajj house Bemina. Special SRTC buses have been arranged to take the pilgrims from the Hajj house to the airport. Check-in counters have been set up at the Hajj House for screening and document verification.

The pilgrims along with their relatives raised the recitation of" Labaik Allah Huma Labak", the Islamic slogan recommended for the holy occasion. The Hajj House Bemina echoed with soulful chants and prayers as the pilgrims seemed happy and satisfied with the arrangements.

Strict security arrangements were made for the departure of the pilgrims, while additional security personnel were deployed along the airport road besides the Haj House.

This year, a total of 7008 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are going to perform Hajj, including 3264 female pilgrims, while there are also 38 women who are going to perform Hajj without Mehram (close relative).

Shujaat Ahmad Qureshi, Executive Officer of the Haj Committee, said that 6,400 pilgrims are leaving for from Srinagar Airport, while more than 500 pilgrims have chosen the embarkation points of Delhi and Mumbai on a daily basis from May 9 to 15. One flight will depart from Srinagar airport daily from 15th to 25th of this month.

The number of pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir is less this year as compared to last year more than 12000 pilgrims made the holy pilgrimage.