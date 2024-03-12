'Muslims Won't Be Affected': Delhi Hajj Committee Chief Welcomes CAA; Jamaat president echoes her

Hyderabad: Few Islamic organisations, including Delhi Hajj Committee and All India Muslim Jamaat welcomed the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) 2019 by the Union Home Ministry on Monday.

Expressing her views on the matter, Kausar Jahan, Chairman of the Delhi Haj Committee, emphasised that the CAA is designed to grant citizenship rather than strip it away, highlighting its significance in providing a dignified life for non-Muslims in neighbouring countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh.

"I welcome this. This is an act to give citizenship and not take it away. The condition of Non-Muslims in our neighboring countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh is not good. If the govt wants to give them a respectful life, what is the problem with it? The Muslim community will not have any problem with this, there is no need to panic...," Jahan said.

Welcoming the CAA notification, All India Muslim Jamaat President Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi said, "The Govt of India has implemented the CAA law. I welcome this law. This should have been done much earlier."

"There are a lot of misunderstandings among the Muslims regarding this law. This law has nothing to do with Muslims. Earlier there was no law to provide citizenship to the non-muslims coming from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who faced atrocities based on religion. Hence this law has been made. Crores of Indian Muslims will not be affected by this law at all," Bareilvi further said.

"This law is not going to take away the citizenship of any Muslim... In the past years, it has been seen that there were protests, it was because of misunderstandings. Some political people created misunderstandings among the Muslims... Every Muslim of India should welcome the CAA," Bareilvi added.