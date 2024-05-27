Gujarat Boy Falls in Love with Chhattisgarh Girl; Injured While Taking Her Away

Kanker (Chhattisgarh): A youth from Gujarat fell in love with a girl from Chhattisgarh's Kanker. On May 24, the boy and his friend reached the girlfriend's village to drive her away and after meeting the girlfriend, all three started running away on a motorbike.

But the villagers and family got wind of this and started chasing the trio. Meanwhile, the trio fell from the bike while running in the Lilejhar area of Charama police station. The girlfriend's family reached the spot and took her away. The lover and his friend were admitted to a nearby hospital.

Umesh Bhamre, a youth from Surat, Gujarat, is fond of online gaming. One day while playing a game, he came in contact with a girl from Potgaon in the Kankar district. Chatting between the two started through social media and their friendship gradually turned into love.

After 11 months of their relationship, the girlfriend called the boyfriend to her village. Umesh reached the village, which is 1400 kilometres away on a motorbike with his partner Krishna Bhise.

Umesh Bhamre had told his family that he was going to Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh to seek the blessings of their family deity. Umesh first reached Ujjain and then came to Potgaon in Kanker district on May 24, where he met his girlfriend.

Umesh, Krishna and the girl started running away on their bike. The family members chased the trio. The trio met with an accident, in which Umesh sustained head injuries while Krishna fractured his leg.

The girl tried to wake up her lover, but he did not regain consciousness. Meanwhile, the girl's kin reached the spot and took her along. The girl's family called 'Sanjeevani' ambulance and informed them about the mishap. The duo was admitted to a hospital.

The hospital authorities informed the Charama police station and the police brought Umesh's mobile to the Charama police station.

A police official Dileshwar Chandravanshi, attached to the Charama police station, said, "Two youths have been reported injured in a road accident. Both are undergoing treatment in the hospital. An investigation will be conducted into the matter."

Umesh claimed that his girlfriend was being tortured a lot by her family members. "That's why I came to take her. If I don't take her, they will kill her. In any case, I will take my girlfriend to Surat."