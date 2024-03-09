Gorakhpur Engineering Students Design Earrings to Protect Women from Harassment

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): A group of engineering students in Uttar Pradesh have designed a unique set of earrings that would enhance a woman's natural beauty along with ensuring her safety.

The 'Bluetooth Jhumka' has been designed by four first-year BTech students of Artificial Intelligence department of the city's Institute of Technology and Management (ITM) under the leadership of Innovation Cell coordinator Vineet Rai. The group took two weeks to design the earrings.

The students, Afreen Khatoon, Umme Habiba, Riya Singh and Faaya Noori, said the earrings will be worn like an ordinary jewellery but will fit in as a Bluetooth earbud and serve as a weapon in case of any trouble.

The 'jhumka' will help in making emergency calls along with sending the location to police and family. The speciality of the ornament is that it can even fire pepper and chilly bullets when the situation demands. Thus, the 'jhumka' will be both an ornament and a weapon for a woman. It will protect women from harassments, students said.

The 'jhumka' has two panic buttons and three emergency numbers can be fed into it. One of the panic buttons sends calls and location to emergency numbers and the other button fires pepper and chilly bullets. The woman can protect herself with her 'jhumka' till police or her family members reach the spot to help her.

The 'jhumka' weighs around 35 grams and it costs Rs 1650. Students said that as soon as the firing button is pressed, red chilli and pepper bullets will be sprayed rapidly for driving away the miscreants.

A Bluetooth module along with a battery and two switches, steel pipe have been used in it. ITM director Dr NK Singh and secretary Anuj Aggarwal expressed happiness at the innovation that the students have come up with. The college always provides for whatever equipment is needed in an experiment and it is ensured that students don't face any difficulty in pursuing any research activity, college officials said.