UP Basti district gold earring theft by female thief CCTV footage

Basti: A CCTV video has emerged from Uttar Pradesh's Basti district, displaying thieves stealing a gold ornament by sleight of hand. The incident in question has taken place in the district's Walterganj area, where two women are seen seated inside a jewellery shop, with the shop staff occupied with displaying them gold earrings.

Upon closer inspection, one among the two shawl-clad women can be observed picking up an earring before the very eyes of the attendant, who is seen shuffling through a variety of gold pieces, and keeping it inside her palm. She then proceeds to pick up another piece, but drops it back on the show-tray kept before them.

With the first piece still in her palm, the woman then proceeds to draw her hand back, and places it inside her shawl. The duo then get up and exchange greetings with the attendants, before walking out of sight. The incident came to light afterward, with the shopkeeper lodging a complaint at the Walterganj Police Station.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, a police official said efforts were on to track down the accused. "An FIR has been registered in this regard. We are scanning the CCTV footage and have also scrutinized all criminal networks in the area who have previously been associated with this type of theft" he said.

Meanwhile, an even more bizarre incident of theft surfaced in the Sabzibagh locality of Bihar's capital, Patna, on Thursday, as a mobile tower was found to be missing, and later discovered to have been made away by a group of thieves posing as employees of the service provider. Installed at a house in the area in the year 2006 by Aircell company and sold later to GTL, the last inspection of the tower took place in August, 2022 when it was in its place. A recent inspection, however, found it to be missing.