Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's Wife Kalpana to Contest Bypoll From Gandey Assembly Seat

author img

By PTI

Published : 16 hours ago

The wife of former chief minister Hemant Soren, who is incarcerated, Kalpana Soren, would run for the Gandey assembly seat in the bypoll, according to a statement released by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Thursday.

The wife of former chief minister Hemant Soren, who is incarcerated, Kalpana Soren, would run for the Gandey assembly seat in the bypoll, according to a statement released by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Thursday.

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Thursday announced that Kalpana Soren, wife of jailed former chief minister Hemant Soren, will contest the bypoll from Gandey assembly seat. The seat in Giridih district fell vacant following the resignation of JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad.

Bypoll to Gandey assembly seat is scheduled on May 20 along with the parliamentary elections in the state. Kalpana, a homemaker with MTech and MBA qualifications, completed her school education from Baripada in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district and obtained her engineering and MBA degrees from separate institutions in Bhubaneswar.

Her political journey began at the 51st foundation day celebration of the JMM in Giridih district on March 4, when she claimed that a conspiracy had been orchestrated by opponents ever since the Hemant Soren-led coalition government came to power in 2019 and that Jharkhand will give a befitting reply to forces who put her husband behind the bars.

Her husband Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam on January 31.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.