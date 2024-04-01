Five booked under Public Safety Act in J-K's Baramulla

Five accused Asif Ali Bhat, Mohammad Yaqoob Bhat, Waseem Mehraj Farash, Bashir Ahmad Sualiah and Bilal Ahmad Dar alias Shakir, were booked under the Public Safety Act in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district for their alleged involvement in anti-national activities.

Srinagar: Five people have been booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district for their alleged involvement in anti-national activities, police on Monday said.

"Acting tough against the anti-national elements, police in Baramulla booked five persons under the Public Safety Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority," a police spokesman said.

The five accused have been identified as Asif Ali Bhat, Mohammad Yaqoob Bhat, Waseem Mehraj Farash, Bashir Ahmad Sualiah and Bilal Ahmad Dar alias Shakir, he said.

The spokesman said that the accused persons have been detained and subsequently lodged in District Jail Udhampur and Central Jail Kot Bhalwal Jammu. "It is pertinent to mention here that many cases are registered against these persons who were involved in disturbance of law and order and subversion. They did not mend their anti-national and anti-social activities despite their involvement in many FIRs," he added.

