Fire Breaks Out at Mattress Factory in Haryana's Bhiwani, No Casualty Reported

Bhiwani: A fire broke out in a mattress factory in a village in Haryana's Bhiwani district on Sunday, police said. The cause of the fire could not be ascertained and fortunately no casualty was reported, police added.

The factory is located in Devsar village of Bhiwani. Seeing smoke billowing out from the factory, workers of nearby units informed the fire department. Goods worth a few crores were burnt to ashes.

The incident triggered panic among employees and people of the area. Soon fire tenders reached the spot and efforts were initiated to extinguish the flames. Fire officials said that the fire was spreading so fast that it was becoming extremely challenging to douse it.

Additional fire tenders were pressed into service from Siwani, Tosham and Dadri. It took almost five hours to bring the situation under control, firemen said.

A senior police officer said, "We are yet to ascertain how and why the fire broke out. There are chances that short-circuit could have led to the fire. The entire matter will be revealed only after the investigations are completed."

Sanjay Parmar, a local resident said half a dozen cows died in the incident. The animals were tied at the factory premises and were charred to death, Parmar said.

Fire tender operator Jawahar Lal, who reached the spot, said that the fire was finally doused with the help of many fire tenders from other areas.

