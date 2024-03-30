Four Prema Lahoria-Vicky Gounder Gang Members Arrested in Jalandhar

Chandigarh: Punjab Police have arrested four members of Prema Lahoria-Vicky Gounder gang after an exchange of fire, police said on Saturday. Six pistols were recovered from them.

Taking to his X handle, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav posted, "In a major breakthrough, Jalandhar Commissionerate Police averts planned target killings with the arrest of 4 operatives of Prema Lahoria -Vicky Gounder Gang after an exchange of fire. Recovery of six pistols. @PunjabPoliceInd is fully committed to eradicate organised crime in state."

The operation was conducted by the city police in Abadpura area of ​​Jalandhar. According to sources, the gang members intented to attack rival gangsters Sap and Mani in Jalandhar. For which, they had brought weapons from Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.

The accused have been identified as Chintu Saini, Neeraj, Sajan Joshi and Kishan alias Ganja. Police produced them before court for remand. Six illegal pistols, 22 cartridges and six magazines have been recovered from the accused.

It has been revealed that Chintu was having a dispute with the rival gang over parking contract and was planning to attack the latter. On Thursday night, a CIA team of the city police raided Abadpura area. On spotting police, Chintu and his associates resorted to firing and an exchange of gun shots occurred. About 12 shots were fired from both sides.

The entire episode has been captured by a CCTV camera of the area. A case has been registered against the four at Sadar-6 police station under various sections, including attempt to murder and Arms Act, of the IPC.

Chintu has several criminal cases against him in Jalandhar and rural areas. He had earlier been released on bail in a murder case. Presently, the accused are being interrogated, police said.