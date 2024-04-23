4 Killed, 30 Injured As Bus Collides With Potato-Laden Truck on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh): Four persons were killed and 30 others injured on Lucknow-Agra Expressway when a Delhi-bound bus collided head-on with a truck loaded with potatoes on Tuesday morning.

The accident occured near Piprauli village in Thathia police station area of the district. The bus that was coming from Gorakhpur, crashed into a divider and entered the other side of the road where it hit a truck coming from the opposite direction. The impact of the collision was so severe that the bus got badly damaged.

A huge crowd gathered here following the accident and traffic was stalled on both sides of the expressway. ASP Sansar Singh along with his team and officials of the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) reached the spot and a rescue operation was immediately launched.

All the injured were taken to the Government Medical College Kannauj in Tirwa, where four passengers were declared brought dead and a few others are in critical condition.

An official of the hospital, Dr Dilip Singh said a total of 34 people were brought here in injured condition. Of whom, four were declared brought dead and others are undergoing treatment, he said. Few of them are in critical condition and may be referred to other hospitals, Dr Singh added.

It is being said that the accident happened as the bus driver had dozed off. An official of Thathia police station said investigations are on and the CCTV cameras of the area will be examined.