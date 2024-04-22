Maharashtra: 70 Bikes and Many Houses Burnt in Massive Fire at Old Nashik City's Nuri Chowk

Massive Fire

Nashik (Maharashtra) : A massive fire broke out in a vehicle shop at Old Nashik City in Maharashtra on Monday around 7.30 am. Many Houses And 70 Bikes Burnt were reduced to ashes in this fire. Ten fire engines brought the fire under control. Fortunately, there was no loss of life in this fire, said Fire Officer Kishore Bairagi.

The fire was so fierce that more than seventy two wheelers stored in the godown owned by Rashid Khan got completely burnt. Three houses located at the back of the godown were burnt in this fire. The fire brigade rushed to the spot after receiving information from the Shingadatlaw headquarters.

The fire was brought under control in about one and a half hours. Due to the dense population and narrow roads, the fire staff faced a tough time in controlling the fire. Fortunately, There was a financial loss of several crores of rupees, said a Fire Department Official.

The fire also spread to the nearby plastic scrap shop and a Spare Parts Shop owned which were also gutted. After this, three houses behind these shops also caught fire. As the people of the houses ran out in time and saved their lives. The fire was so fierce that flames could be seen from far away in the sky.

It is suspected that the battery of one of the two-wheelers in the godown of Maharashtra Vahan Bazar had exploded leading to the fire. A short circuit could also be the reason for the fire, sources said. According to the officials of the fire brigade, the entire area of Nuri Chowk in old Nashik area is very densely populated and occupied by junk shops, which is the reason for massive loss.