2 Telangana Students Die in Road Accident in US

Two students from Telangana's Karimnagar and Janagama districts, were studying computer science engineering at Arizona State University in US. They were returning home with friends when they their car met with an accident and the two died on the spot.

Huzurabad (Telangana): Two engineering students from Telangana studying in a university in the United States died in a road accident in Arizona on Saturday night (local time), family members said.

Nineteen-year-old Gautam Kumar and 20-year-old Nivesh, both second-year BTech students were travelling in a car when they collided head-on with another car. They were returning home with their friends when the accident occurred. Gautam and Nivesh succumbed to their injuries on the spot while their friends and the drivers of the two cars were injured.

Nivesh, son of a doctor couple Swati and Naveen, hailed from Huzurabad town of Karimnagar district and Gautam, eldest son of Parshi Kamal Kumar, a goldsmith and Padma was a resident of Shivunipally in Stationghanpur mandal of Janagama district. They were both studying computer science engineer at Arizona State University in US.

The families of the deceased said they were informed about the accident by police on Sunday afternoon. After which, both the families appealed to the Indian government to arrange bringing the bodies home.

Gautam's family said it would take two to three days for their son's body to reach their hometown while Nivesh's parents said that the body will be brought to Huzurabad. A pall of gloom has descended in Huzurbad and Shivunipally following the two deaths.

