Fear of Curse Stops This Madhya Pradesh Village to Celebrate Holika Dahan for 400 Years

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

A village in Madhya Pradesh has not celebrated Holika Dahan for the last 400 years in the fear of some wrath to befall in the area.

A village in Madhya Pradesh has not celebrated Holika Dahan for the last 400 years in the fear of some wrath to befall in the area.

Fear of Curse Stops This Madhya Pradesh Village to Celebrate Holika Dahan for 400 Years

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): On a day, when the entire country is celebrating Holi, there is a village in Madhya Pradesh where the Holika Dahan is not celebrated for fear of curse. Hathkhoh, a village in the Sagar district, has not celebrated Holika Dahan for the last 400 years due to the wrath of the Goddess.

The residents said that there is a temple of Jharkhandan Mata in the dense forest in this village. It is believed that the Goddess Herself appeared here and there was a small idol of Her in the middle of the forest. Temple priest Chhotebhai said that an elderly man of the village had come to know in a dream that Mata was sitting in the dense forests near the village. When the villagers searched, they found an idol of the Goddess in the middle of the forest and started worshipping it and built a small temple there, he added.

The priest further said, “Years ago, some people stubbornly decided to burn Holika in the village. But, soon after that, a massive fire broke out in the area and the fire engulfed the entire village. The locals considered it as a curse of the Goddess and rushed to the temple. The villagers then apologised to the Jharkhandan Mata and swore to never burn Holika again.

The villagers believed that once the villagers broke the tradition and burnt Holika, then the village would face a terrible crisis. They believed that if Holika was burnt in the village, then the Mata would get angry and some wrath would befall the village and the entire area would catch fire.

Hathkhoh, situated in dense forests near National Highway-44 passing through Sagar, is a tribal-dominated village, including tribal and Lodhi communities. The village celebrates all the festivals, however, an unknown terror grips the people as Holi comes in. The villagers play with colours the next day, but are afraid of Holika Dahan.

Read More

  1. Laddu Mar Holi Celebrated in Mathura and Barsana; Minor Stampede at Ladli Ji Temple
  2. Self-Help Group Women Make Herbal Gulal from Flowers and Vegetables for Holi

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Why India is Emerging as a Big Player in Sri Lanka’s Renewable Energy Sector

Summer Is Here: How Much Water You Should Drink Daily

In An Era of Automatic Mode, Indians Still Choose Manual Cars; Here's Why

Punjab: Replica of Statue Of Liberty On House Roof of NRI in Jalandhar

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.