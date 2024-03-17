Laddu Mar Holi Celebrated in Mathura and Barsana; Minor Stampede at Ladli Ji Temple

Mathura: Laddu Mar Holi was celebrated with great enthusiasm on Sunday at Shri Ladli Ji Maharaj Temple in Mathura, the birthplace of Lord Krishna. Lakhs of devotees from across the country and abroad took part in the celebrations. People of Nandgaon and Barsana Goswami community performed community singing in the Barsana temple complex.

As part of Laddu Mar Holi, laddus were showered on devotees in the temple premises. The district administration has made elaborate security arrangements for the event. Holi excitement is prevalent in entire Braj. Everywhere, devotees drenched in the colors of Holi are seen dancing to Rasiya songs. On Sunday, people of Nandgaon reached Shri Ladli Ji Maharaj Radha Rani Temple at 4 pm and people of Barsana and Nandgaon community sang in the temple premises.

Bundi laddus were distributed in the temple premises. The tradition that has been going on since ancient times continues even today. Lathmar Holi will be played in Barsana the next day. Holi is celebrated for 40 days in Braj. Holi starts from the day of Basant Panchami by applying gulal to Thakur ji in the temples. Many quintals of Bundi laddus were prepared in Barsana for Laddu Mar Holi.

Laddu Mar Holi is celebrated with grandeur in Barsana, the birthplace of Radha Rani. The cowherd of Nandgaon reaches Barsana in the guise of Krishna. And Radha Rani ji is invited to play Holi by going to Radha Rani temple. After getting permission for temple services, the invitation for Holi is accepted. And Bundi laddus are distributed to the devotees. The tradition that has been going on since the Dwapar era continues even today.

The district administration has made tight security arrangements regarding Holi festival in Barsana. Barsana area is divided into five zones and 15 sectors. 150 CCTV cameras, 10 watch towers, 5 drone cameras have also been deployed in the campus. Along with this, five ASPs, there were fifteen COs, twelve police station in-charges, fifty sub inspectors, seven women sub inspectors, 650 constables, fifty women constables, four PACs.

A stampede allegedly took place in Ladli Ji Temple of Barsana on Sunday afternoon. Some devotees got injured in this, sources said. The number of women devotees was quite high on Sunday. The gate of the temple complex was opened for devotees at 4:00 pm. By then the crowd had gone out of control. Due to the large crowd, a scuffle started near the gate of the temple complex. Six devotees sustained minor injuries due to pushing and shoving near the gate. SSP Shailesh Pandey said that the crowd was huge. There is a rumor about a stampede. He said that an appeal has been made to the people that children, elderly and women should take special precautions during darshan.

Minor stampede in Varanasi: On Sunday, Holi celebration was taking place in the lawn of Sundarpur Naria in Lanka police station area. During this time, information about a stampede was received there. Police reached the spot and stopped the program. People were also charged Rs 99 per person for this programme. The crowd became so large that many people started having trouble breathing. When information was received about a stampede-like situation there, Lanka police station in-charge Shivakant Mishra reached the spot. He got the program stopped immediately. The organizers had not taken permission for this program.