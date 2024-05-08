Farmers' Protest Continues to Disrupt Train Operations; Passengers Agitated

New Delhi: The farmers' agitation going on at Shambhu railway station in Ambala division of Northern Railway continues to disrupt train operation along the railway line with many trains canceled, diverted or short terminated. Many trains are running late by 15 to 20 hours from their scheduled time owing to the farmers' protest.

Railway officials said that the farmers' agitation going on at Shambhu railway station for about three weeks is directly affecting the train operations. Most of the trains of Ambala division are being affected with passengers having a tough time to reach their respective destinations including Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir via Shambhu railway station. The impact of farmers' agitation is being felt in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and other states as per officials. In view of this, trains running on this route are being canceled, diverted or short terminated. A large number of passengers travel from Delhi via this route, said officials.

These Trains Not Being Operated: A Railways official said that due to the farmers' protest, the Delhi–Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express, Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Mumbai Central, Delhi-Fazilka Express, Rishikesh-Shri Ganganagar Express, New Delhi–Amritsar Express, Delhi-Pathankot Express, New Delhi-Jalandhar Cantt Express and trains running from other states via Shambhu Railway Station route are being canceled, due to which passengers are facing hardships.

These Trains Being Diverted: Some trains operating from Delhi to Punjab and Jammu are being diverted via alternate routes due to the farmers' protest. According to officials, New Delhi-Jammu Tawi, New Delhi-Katra Express, Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Jammu Tawi Express are being run via Jakhal-Dhuri-Ludhiana. Likewise, Delhi–Amritsar Express, New Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi Express, New Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express trains are being run via Ambala Cantt–Chandigarh–Sirhind–Sahnewal rail line. Besides, many trains of Ambala division are being short terminated. However, trains running from Delhi have not been short terminated.