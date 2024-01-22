Ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel gets bail in MCC, Covid guidelines violation case

New Delhi/Noida: The district court on Monday granted bail to former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in a case pertaining to violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and the pandemic guidelines during Covid-19. Baghel had appeared in the District Court Gautam Buddha Nagar today.

The case dates back to 2021 when Baghel had campaigned for Congress candidate Pankhuri Pathak in Noida during the pandemic period. The district administration had then registered a case against him in Sector 113 police station for disobeying the rules while campaigning for the Assembly elections during the pandemic period. A case of violation of the MCC and Covid-19 guidelines was registered by the Deputy Election Officer and Deputy District Magistrate Dadri of Noida Assembly Constituency.

The former CM had allegedly sought votes in Noida when the MCC was in place. Along with this, he had also reportedly disobeyed the Covid guidelines.

In 2021, Congress candidate Pankhuri Pathak had contested from Noida Assembly seat. Baghel had undertaken a door-to-door campaign in Baraula, Bahlolpur, Salarpur, Jalpura and Shorkha villages of Noida seeking votes for Pathak. It was learnt that a large number of Congress workers were present with him, flouting the social distancing norms. Following this, a case was registered against him in Noida.