TRF Commander Among Two Militants Killed in Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam: Police

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday claimed to have killed two militants including a top commander of the TRF outfit during an overnight gunfight in south Kashmir's Kulgam district. The police spokesperson confirmed the recovery of the militants' bodies as part of an ongoing anti-militancy operation.

"Bodies of 02 terrorists killed in the anti-terrorist operation recovered so far. Identity and affiliation being ascertained. Operation in progress. Further details shall follow," a spokesperson for the Jammu and Kashmir Police stated on X.

Talking to mediapersons at the encounter site, IGP Kashmir VK Birdi confirmed the killing of two militants saying that a search operation is underway at the site to sanitize the site from possible explosives. The IGP said that one of the slain militants has been identified as Basit Dar, a local from Redwani Kulgam and a top commander of the TRF outfit, an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Toiba. Dar, the IGP said, was active since 2021 and was involved in at least 18 cases including civilian and police personnel killings in Srinagar.

Previously, on Monday night, the spokesperson had announced on X, the commencement of the encounter in the Redwani Payeen area of Kulgam district. "Both police and security forces are actively engaged in the operation," the spokesperson asserted.

This development comes amidst escalating violence in the region, with the death toll rising in militancy-related incidents. According to police data, So far in 2024, seven civilians, one security forces personnel, and six militants have lost their lives in 12 such incidents across Jammu and Kashmir.

In another anti-militant operation in Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Police attached properties of seven militant handlers based in Pakistan worth lakhs in north Kashmir's Baramulla district. A spokesperson for the Jammu and Kashmir Police said that the properties were attached under sections of 88 CRPC and are linked with case FIR No.04/2008 u/s 2/3 EIMCO Act, 121 RPC,7/25 IA Act, 13 UA (P) Act of PS Kreeri, police said.

“The property was identified belonging to terror handlers during the course of investigation/enquiry conducted by Police. The operation reaffirms the commitment of Police to combat the terror activities,” added the police spokesperson.