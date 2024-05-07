ETV Bharat / state

Jammu and Kashmir Police Attaches Properties of Seven Militant Handlers in Baramulla

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 7, 2024, 10:56 AM IST

In a press statement, a spokesperson for the Jammu and Kashmir Police said that the property spread over 13 kanals land worth lacs belonging to terror handlers based in Pakistan were attached following attachment order passed by Additional Sessions Court Baramulla under sections of 88 CRPC and linked with case FIR No.04/2008 u/s 2/3 EIMCO Act, 121 RPC,7/25 IA Act, 13 UA (P) Act of PS Kreeri.


Srinagar, (Jammu and Kashmir): Continuing the offensive against militancy in Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday attached properties of seven militant handlers based in Pakistan worth lakhs in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

A police spokesperson said that Police in Baramulla after obtaining attachment order passed by Additional Sessions Court Baramulla attached properties measuring 13 kanals land worth lacs belonging to terror handlers based in Pakistan namely Shabir Ahmad Sofi son of Gul Sofi resident of Sheikhpora, Gh Nabi Alaie, son of Mohd Sultan resident of Waripora Payeen,Gh Nabi Sheikh son of Ghulam Mohiuddin resident of Warpora Bala, Sharief ud din Chopan son of Satar Chopan, Gulla Sheikh son of Gh Mohd both residents of Reshipora Authoora,Mohd Rafiq Khan son of Abdul Ahad resident of Saloosa and Ab Hameed Parray, son of Mohd Akbar resident of Frasthar Tilgam.

The properties were attached under sections of 88 CRPC and are linked with case FIR No.04/2008 u/s 2/3 EIMCO Act, 121 RPC,7/25 IA Act, 13 UA (P) Act of PS Kreeri, police said.

“The property was identified belonging to terror handlers during the course of investigation/enquiry conducted by Police. The operation reaffirms the commitment of Police to combat the terror activities,” added the police spokesperson.

In another anti-militant operation, an encounter between the security forces and militants is underway in the Redwani Payeen area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district. The firefight raged late on Monday night after security forces cordoned the area following inputs about the presence of militants.

The encounter comes in the midst of the ongoing seven-phase Lok Sabha election 2024.

