ED Summons Farooq Abdullah in Money Laundering Probe; NC Prez Says 'Cannot Comply'

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 4 hours ago

Updated : 4 hours ago

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned National Conference (NC) President and sitting Member of Parliament, Farooq Abdullah, for questioning in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

Member of Parliament and J&K National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday in an alleged money-laundering case.

Srinagar (J&K): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned the National Conference (NC) President and sitting Member of Parliament, Farooq Abdullah, for questioning in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

The summons were issued on Monday in which the 86-year-old politician has been asked to depose at the ED office in Srinagar on Tuesday. Abdullah was last called by the central agency in the case on January 11 but he did not appear before it.

Official sources said that the ED is seeking clarification from Abdullah regarding his involvement in the alleged money laundering activities and financial irregularities at the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association. The investigative agency is expected to delve into financial transactions and related matters as part of its ongoing probe.

The MP from Srinagar was charge-sheeted by the Enforcement Directorate in this case in 2022. The case relates to siphoning off JKCA funds by way of transfer to various personal bank accounts of unrelated parties, including those of JKCA office-bearers, and by way of unexplained cash withdrawals from its bank accounts, the ED had said. The agency's case is based on a 2018 charge-sheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the same accused

However, in response to the summons, Abdullah stated that he won't be able to comply with the directive on February 13 as he is presently in Jammu. (With agency inputs)

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

Read More

  1. J&K: Mass Exodus from National Conference to BJP 'Jolts' Farooq Abdullah
  2. He is behaving like PRO of Pakistan govt: BJP's Tarun Chugh slams Farooq Abdullah over his remark on India-Pakistan dialogue
  3. "Kashmiris will suffer the same fate as Palestinians in Gaza if..": Farooq Abdullah
Last Updated :4 hours ago

TAGGED:

Farooq AbdullahEnforcement DirectorateNational ConferenceMoney Laundering Case

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Interview | Scrapping FMR Indispensable But Will Hit India-Myanmar Ties: Ex-Diplomat Rajiv Bhatia

Magician and Mentalist from Bihar, Kumar Satvik, Performs in US, Has Fans across Globe

100 Days of 12th Fail: Did You Know It Took 179 Drafts to Make the Final Script? More Tidbits Inside

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.