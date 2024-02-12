ED Summons Farooq Abdullah in Money Laundering Probe; NC Prez Says 'Cannot Comply'

Srinagar (J&K): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned the National Conference (NC) President and sitting Member of Parliament, Farooq Abdullah, for questioning in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

The summons were issued on Monday in which the 86-year-old politician has been asked to depose at the ED office in Srinagar on Tuesday. Abdullah was last called by the central agency in the case on January 11 but he did not appear before it.

Official sources said that the ED is seeking clarification from Abdullah regarding his involvement in the alleged money laundering activities and financial irregularities at the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association. The investigative agency is expected to delve into financial transactions and related matters as part of its ongoing probe.

The MP from Srinagar was charge-sheeted by the Enforcement Directorate in this case in 2022. The case relates to siphoning off JKCA funds by way of transfer to various personal bank accounts of unrelated parties, including those of JKCA office-bearers, and by way of unexplained cash withdrawals from its bank accounts, the ED had said. The agency's case is based on a 2018 charge-sheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the same accused

However, in response to the summons, Abdullah stated that he won't be able to comply with the directive on February 13 as he is presently in Jammu. (With agency inputs)