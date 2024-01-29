Loading...

J&K: Mass Exodus from National Conference to BJP 'Jolts' Farooq Abdullah

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 29, 2024, 6:38 AM IST

The mass defection would be a huge jolt to Farooq Abdullah, especially keeping in mind the upcoming Lok Sabha elections that are slated in a few months' time.

Srinagar: In a major blow to National Conference, many top leaders including the Kathua district president, shifted loyalty to the BJP on Sunday.

The defection is a shocker to veteran political leader and party chief Farooq Abdullah in Jammu. And not just top bosses, even supporters and district office bearers followed suit.

Ravinder Raina, chief of the saffron party in Jammu & Kashmir welcomed the defectors. "The BJP's contributions and achievements in health care, education, infrastructure building and socio-economic development are historic," Raina said.

Raina also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, adding India's unity and progress is a result of the PM's"dedicated efforts".

Senior BJP leader Devinder Singh Rana underlined the BJP's inclusive approach. "Every new entrant is welcomed into our fold with love and camaraderie," he said.

Sanjeev Khajuria, who was National Conference's Kathua district chief before joining the BJP, stressed on the ground-level impact of the Union government's welfare schemes.

Former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta exhorted BJP cadres to focus on the booth level to ensure victory in the Lok Sabha elections. Gupta also laid emphasis on reaching out to voters - women and youngsters.

BJP senior Rekha Mahajan while welcoming the new members inspired them to work with commitment which would augur well for the party at the booth level.

