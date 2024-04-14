Lok Sabha Election 2024: Dry day in Manipur's Imphal East district

author img

By PTI

Published : Apr 14, 2024, 9:26 PM IST

Imphal East authorities have imposed a strict prohibition on liquor sales in the district's polling areas from April 17 until the end of voting for the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat on April 19. The restriction will also be enforced on the counting day on June 4. The district election officer has also requested that no government benefits be disbursed from April 16 until the polling day.

Imphal East authorities have imposed a strict prohibition on liquor sales in the district's polling areas from April 17 until the end of voting for the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat on April 19. The restriction will also be enforced on the counting day on June 4. The district election officer has also requested that no government benefits be disbursed from April 16 until the polling day.

Imphal: Imphal East authorities have prohibited the sale of liquor within the polling areas of the district from the evening of April 17 till the conclusion of voting for the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat on April 19.

According to the order issued by the district magistrate of Imphal East, there will be a "strict prohibition on sale of liquor within the polling areas of Imphal East district from 4 pm on April 17 until the completion of the election process to ensure free and fair polls."

Furthermore, the restriction will also be enforced on the day of counting, scheduled for June 4. In a separate order, the district election officer of Imphal East has asked all departments of the state and Centre that "no wages and other benefits should be disbursed to beneficiaries under any government scheme from 4pm on April 16 till the polling day."

Meanwhile, a day after the Congress lodged a complaint with the state's chief electoral officer regarding a firing incident and subsequent disruption of a public interaction programme of the party's Inner Manipur candidate Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, Manipur's Shiv Sena chief Toijam Devananda Singh has also appealed to the CEO to take action against threats to his personal safety by unidentified people.

In a letter to the CEO, Toijam recounted an incident on April 12 wherein armed men arrived at his residence in Imphal East district issued a stern warning to him to refrain from participating in the ongoing election campaign.

Read More

  1. Delhi Govt Declares Dry Days on Account of Lok Sabha Polls, Festivals in April-June

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Fake Police Defraud Japanese Tourist of Rs 31 Lakh in Jaipur, Real Cops Take Hush Money to Bury Case

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.