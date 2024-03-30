Doctor's Son Addicted to Ganja Dies of Suffocation at De-Addiction Centre

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu): A youth, who was undergoing treatment at Helping Hands, a government-approved De-addiction Centre, at Annur in the Coimbatore district breathed his last. One Joseph is running the centre from Kallipalayam. According to the police, they received information stating that a 20-year-old youth Kishore, who was undergoing treatment at the centre, died.

According to the reports, Kishore died of suffocation after his mouth was covered with cloth and taped. The deceased Kishore's father was a government doctor in the Karur district. Kishore, who was studying BBA in a private college in Coimbatore, as per the police version was addicted to ganja and his family members admitted him to a De-addiction Centre.

Kishore, who did not want to undergo treatment, continued to shout stating that he wanted to go home. Therefore, the staff at the Drug De-addiction Centre tied Kishore's hands and feet and put a cloth over his mouth on March 29 night. It is reported that he died of suffocation.

The staff informed Kishore's father. Soon after, Dr Pitchai Muthu rushed to the centre and lodged a complaint at Kovilpalayam Police Station about the death of his son. Based on a complaint, the Kovilpalayam police registered a case and arrested De-Addiction Centre warden Arvind Hari and psychiatrist Jeba Prasanna Raj.

According to the police, a case has been registered regarding the death of the student. They said that the cause of death would be known only after the post-mortem report.

