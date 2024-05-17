Delhi Woman Dies by Suspected Suicide in Uttarakhand

Haldwani: A 22-year-old woman hailing from Delhi and studying in a prestigious institute located in Tedhi Pulia, Kathgodam, allegedly died by suicide in a PG guest house in Haldwani area of Uttarakhand's Nainital district on Thursday, police said. The circumstances around the woman's death were not immediately known.

According to Kathgodam Police, the woman, a resident of Ashok Nagar Jyoti Nagar in Delhi, was studying in a prestigious institute located in Tedhi Pulia, Kathgodam. The student lived in a PG (paying guest) in the same area. According to the police, the student called her mother in Delhi and said that she was not well and would not go to college on Thursday. The same afternoon the mother called her daughter again to inquire about her health, but even after several calls the phone was not picked up, police said.

The worried mother accordingly called the owner of the building to inquire about her daughter. When the PG owner's wife went to inquire, the women's room was locked from inside. In the meantime, other girl students living in the guest house reached the spot and broke the door open only to find the woman dead.

Kathgodam police station incharge Vimal Mishra said that the body has been handed over to the family members after post-mortem. Preliminary investigation has suggested that the woman died by suicide, Mishra said adding Police is investigating why the student took the extreme step. Police are also interrogating other female students in connection with the case. Further details into the incident are awaited.