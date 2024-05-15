SRPF Jawan Dies By Suicide in Jamner; Was Posted at Sachin Tendulkar's House

Jalgaon (Maharashtra): A State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) jawan has allegedly died by suicide in Jamner town of Jalgaon district on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased Prakash Govind Kapade (37) took the extreme step by shooting himself using a service revolver at around 1.30 am on Wednesday, Dr. Maheshwar Reddy, Superintendent of Police, Jalgaon, told reporters.

Prakash Kapade was working as a security guard at the Mumbai-based house of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, the senior police official said, adding his body has been taken to the Jalgaon district hospital for post-mortem.

Kapade was a resident of Ganapati Nagar in Jalgaon and was posted in the unit 8 of the SRPF, added Reddy. Kapade is survived his wife and two children.

The Jalgaon SP said that the reason why Kapade took the extreme step was unclear and police are investigating the matter. "A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered in this connection and his body will be handed over to his immediate family members after post-mortem," added the Superintendent of Police.

Suicide is not a solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.