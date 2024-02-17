Delhi: Temporary Structure near Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Collapses; 8 Individuals Injured

New Delhi: At least eight people sustained injuries after a temporary structure installed near Gate Number 2 of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium collapsed on Saturday.

Following the episode, the Director of Delhi Fire Service, Atul Garg, said that a call was received about the collapse of a temporary structure in JLN Stadium. "So far, two people have been removed and are safe. Rescue teams are on the ground," Garg further added.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police of the South, Ankit Chauhan, said, "Around 11.15 am, a call was received about the collapse of a pandal or tent and the possibility of a few laborers trapped under it. After arriving on the spot, it was found that 25–30 laborers were trapped under the fallen structure. The pandal was erected for a wedding function. 25–30 people were rescued and shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Center and Safdarjung Hospital. NDRF team on the spot now to conduct the rescue operation."

A man who was working as a security guard on the stadium premises told the media, "The incident happened when the laborers were on lunch. There has not been a heavy impact." After the incident, emergency services, including the fire brigade, Delhi Police, and a team of NDRF personnel reached the spot, and rescue operations are underway at the site of the pandal collapse.