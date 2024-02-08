Delhi metro station Collapses; Several Injured

The Gokulpuri metro station in Delhi has collapsed

New Delhi: Portions of Gokulpuri Metro Station in Delhi have collapsed. As per reports 1 is injured. The fire brigade and Police has reached the spot. The investigation regarding the incident is underway.

Initial reports suggested that three to four two-wheelers parked on the ground were trapped under the debris. The fire department was informed and rescue operation is underway. A Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said the collapse was reported at 11.10 am and four fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.

According to the DCP (northeast), Joy Tirkey, "At least 3 to 4 people were injured. One person was trapped under the debris and was grievously injured, while others sustained minor injuries.". DCP Tirkey added that police personnel, with some public help, managed to extract the person who was trapped under the debris. "He was riding on his scooter when the incident occurred. He was rushed to GTB Hospital."

According to Delhi Fire Service officials, "a side slab of the running metro line at Gokulpuri metro station collapsed today. One person was injured in the incident. He was rushed to a nearby hospital."

"Efforts are being made to identify the injured person. Further details are being gathered. Debris is being removed with the help of JCBs and cranes," DCP added. Local police and metro staff are present at the spot. A case under relevant sections of law will be registered in this matter, he added. "Further investigation is in progress," they said.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has announced Rs 15 lakh in compensation for the family of 53-year-old man who died after a portion of the Metro Station on the Pink Line in northeast Delhi collapsed, official statement said. The DMRC announced Rs 2.5 lakh for the grievously injured and Rs 50,000 for those who received minor injuries, it stated. The transporters also suspended two of its officials over the collapse.

"Two DMRC officials, a manager and a junior engineer from the civil department, have been immediately suspended," the statement read. The DMRC will be investigating the circumstances leading to this incident to take necessary remedial measures to prevent such unfortunate occurrences in the future, it said.

