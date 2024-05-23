ETV Bharat / state

Cyclone Remal to Hit Bengal Coast on Sunday: IMD

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 hours ago

A low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 25, impacting multiple regions. The India Meteorological Department has already issued warnings to fishermen predicting heavy rainfall, and strong winds.

Kolkata: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a cyclone ‘Remal' alert for Odisha, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and West Bengal after heavy rainfall lashed parts of Kolkata on the morning of May 23.

A low pressure area has been formed over the west central and adjoining South Bay of Bengal and is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 25th morning, confirmed IMD.

This low pressure will strengthen and turn into a very deep depression. It will move further northeastward and intensify into a cyclonic storm over east-central Bay of Bengal on Saturday morning. The IMD has already instructed fishermen to return from the sea by Thursday.

They have been prohibited from going to sea till May 26. The IMD has also predicted moderate showers in North and South 24-Parganas along with East Midnapore on Saturday when the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections is scheduled. As a result, the Election Commission of India has been chairing meetings with the power department to be proactive in matters of emergency services.

Stormy conditions with wind gusts to 60 kmph and speeds of 40 to 50 kmph are expected over the central and surrounding South Bay of Bengal on May 23. On May 24, these winds are predicted to pick up to 50–60 kmph with gusts up to 70 kmph over the central Bay of Bengal.

Beginning May 25 in the morning, winds of 60 to 70 kmph with gusts to 80 kmph are predicted to reach the nearby regions of the North Bay of Bengal. From the morning of May 26 through the next day, these speeds will rise even further, reaching 100–110 kmph with gusts up to 120 kmph over the North Bay of Bengal and 70–80 kmph with gusts up to 90 kmph over the adjacent central Bay of Bengal.

