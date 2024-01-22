Indian Army contingent comprising 25 personnel reaches Egypt for joint exercise 'Cyclone'

New Delhi: The Indian Army contingent comprising 25 personnel on Monday reached Egypt to take part in the 2nd edition of India-Egypt Joint Special Forces Exercise CYCLONE. The Exercise will be conducted at Anshas, Egypt, from January 22 to February 1. The first edition of the exercise was conducted in 2023 in India.

The Indian contingent is represented by troops from the Parachute Regiment (Special Forces) and the Egyptian contingent comprising 25 personnel is represented by the Egyptian Commando Squadron and the Egyptian Airborne Platoon. The Exercise aims to acquaint both sides with each other’s operating procedures in the backdrop of Special Operations in desert/semi-desert terrain under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter.

Exercise CYCLONE is designed to develop bilateral military cooperation and strengthen bonds between the two armies through the conduct of discussions and rehearsal of tactical military drills. The Exercise will involve the planning and execution of special operations in the sub-conventional domain and conducted in three phases. While the first phase will include military exhibitions and tactical interactions, the second phase will focus on training on Improvised Explosive Device (IED), counter IED and Combat First Aid.

The third and final phase will encompass a Joint Tactical Exercise based on fighting in built-up areas and hostage rescue scenarios. The Exercise will provide an opportunity for the contingents to strengthen their bond and share best practices. It will also act as a platform to achieve shared security objectives and foster bilateral relations between two friendly nations.

