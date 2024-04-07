CUET UG 2024 Application Correction Allowed till April 8

Kota (Rajasthan): The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate Courses (CUET UG) 2024. Candidates who wish to rectify their particulars can do so upto 11:50 pm on April 8. Thereafter, no rectifications would be allowed by the NTA.

Earlier, NTA had stated that the application correction window would remain active only on April 6 and 7. However, since it was evening when the window was finally activated yesterday, NTA has decided to allow candidates to make changes in their forms till Monday night.

Career counselling expert Parijat Mishra of a private coaching institute in Kota said till tomorrow students will be able to edit their particulars in case they made any mistake while filing their online application form. "In order to make any change, one has to pay a fee that can be deposited through online internet banking, UPI, debit or credit card", Mishra said.

The CUET UG examination is being conducted in hybrid mode wherein some tests will be computer-based and some pen-paper mode.

In order to edit the application, one has to visit cuetug.ntaonline.in or exams.nta.ac.in.

Particulars that cannot be changed:

Email id

Mobile number

Address (permanent and current)

Emergency contact number

Candidates will be allowed to make the following changes:

Candidate's name

Father's name

Mother's name

Class 10 details

Class 12 details

Date of birth

Gender

Category

Sub-category/PwBD

Photograph - Image Upload

Signature - Image Upload

Examination city selection

Medium of examination