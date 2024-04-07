CUET UG 2024 Application Correction Allowed till April 8

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

CUET UG 2024 Application Correction Allowed till April 8

A candidate who wants to edit his/her particulars have to visit the official website of NTA or CUET UG. Then after editing the particulars, one has to save and submit the form. Barring email id, mobile number, address (permanent and current) and emergency contact number, all other particulars can be changed.

Kota (Rajasthan): The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate Courses (CUET UG) 2024. Candidates who wish to rectify their particulars can do so upto 11:50 pm on April 8. Thereafter, no rectifications would be allowed by the NTA.

Earlier, NTA had stated that the application correction window would remain active only on April 6 and 7. However, since it was evening when the window was finally activated yesterday, NTA has decided to allow candidates to make changes in their forms till Monday night.

Career counselling expert Parijat Mishra of a private coaching institute in Kota said till tomorrow students will be able to edit their particulars in case they made any mistake while filing their online application form. "In order to make any change, one has to pay a fee that can be deposited through online internet banking, UPI, debit or credit card", Mishra said.

The CUET UG examination is being conducted in hybrid mode wherein some tests will be computer-based and some pen-paper mode.

In order to edit the application, one has to visit cuetug.ntaonline.in or exams.nta.ac.in.

Particulars that cannot be changed:

Email id

Mobile number

Address (permanent and current)

Emergency contact number

Candidates will be allowed to make the following changes:

Candidate's name

Father's name

Mother's name

Class 10 details

Class 12 details

Date of birth

Gender

Category

Sub-category/PwBD

Photograph - Image Upload

Signature - Image Upload

Examination city selection

Medium of examination

Read more

  1. CUET-UG on Revised NCERT Syllabus: NTA
  2. CUET-UG application deadline extended till April 5: NTA
  3. Application deadline for CUET-UG extended till March 31: UGC chairman

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Home-Cooked Veg Thali Price Rose By 7% And Non-Veg-Thali Declined By 7% Y-O-Y In March

With Crew, Tabu yet Again Affirms Her Three-decade Reign of Versatility

Attacks on the CPEC are an Embarrassment

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.