Why Did Modi Govt Not Take Action if Ambani, Adani Were Sending Black Money to Congress: Kharge

By PTI

Published : 24 hours ago

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning why did his government not take any action if, as per his allegation, industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani were sending black money to the grand old party.
Samastipur (Bihar): Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning why did his government not take any action if, as per his allegation, industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani were sending black money to the grand old party.

Addressing an election rally in Bihar's Samastipur, Kharge asserted that Modi could become the prime minister of India only because Congress fought for its Independence. "PM Modi says we are silent on Ambani and Adani, we are not... I am asking why did his government not take any action if, according to his allegation, we received black money from these industrialists? Is it because they themselves received black money?" Kharge alleged.

Recalling the contributions of Congress for the country, he said former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives for the unity of the country and Indians got the right to exercise franchise due to struggles of Mahatma Gandhi and Rajendra Prasad, among others.

