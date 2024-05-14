Congress Plotting to Send Ram Lala to Tent Again: PM Modi

Giridih (Jharkhand): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attacked the Congress, accusing it of indulging in "shameful" politics and plotting to send "Ram Lala to tent" again. Alleging that the JMM, Congress and INDIA bloc have become the biggest model of corruption, appeasement and dynastic politics, Modi said he has resolved to free India from these vices.

Addressing a public meeting at Jharkhand's Giridih, the prime minister said, "Shameful statements are being issued by Congress leaders over Ram temple. Their leaders are plotting to send Ram Lala to the tent once again, and talk against the Supreme Court judgement." The old idol of Ram Lala was kept in a tent-like structure after the Babri Masjid was demolished.

They want to lock the premises again, he claimed and urged people to oust such "corrupt" forces. Modi said, "Congress forced the nation to Naxalism, whereas BJP contained Naxal violence in the country." He also promised that during his third term as the prime minister, he would wipe out "Naxalism and terrorism" from the face of the country.

Modi alleged that the JMM-led ruling alliance in Jharkhand has been patronising infiltrators in the state. He said his topmost priority would be giving priority to deprived people.

The prime minister also said that the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir is one of the biggest steps in the interest of the nation and he is happy that the people there could celebrate the festival of democracy on Monday after decades. The Srinagar constituency witnessed voting on Monday in the first Lok Sabha election in the Valley since the scrapping of Article 370.