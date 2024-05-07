Chhattisgarh: Drunk Constable Fires 20 Shots in Air; Suspended, Departmental Inquiry On

Kawardha: A constable of Chhattisgarh Police was suspended after he allegedly fired 20 rounds in the air in an inebriated condition at various places in Kawardha district, a police official said on Tuesday. A departmental inquiry has been initiated against him.

According to police, the incident occurred at midnight. The accused, Komal Kurre, deployed under district police force was posted at Atmanand Hindi Medium School in Kawardha for board exam answer script security.

Komal has been accused of firing with his service revolver in Vicky Dhaba, petrol pump and on Raipur Jabalpur National Highway adjacent to Kawardha

Police said he came for duty at around 8pm and then left with his service rifle. At 12 am, he reached Vicky Dhaba of Singhanpuri village for dinner. After having food, he took out his service revolver and fired seven rounds at a go. People who were at the dhaba got scared and started running haywire leading to a stampede-like situation.

After which, he arrived at his village in Barabaspur. He knocked on the door of his house but when nobody opened, he again fired two rounds at the wall of his house. The entire village woke up following the sounds of gunfire and a crowd gathered in the area.

On information about the incident, a police team went to the accused's house and detained him. A case has been registered against him under Arms Act. He has been suspended with immediate effect and departmental inquiry has been initiated against him, SP Abhishek Pallav said.

"Constable Komal Kurre, posted on duty at Atmanand Hindi Medium School, Kawardha, abstained himself from duty and opened fire with his service gun at many places. He fired nearly 20 rounds in the air. Fortunately nobody was hurt. The accused constable was under the influence of alcohol," he added.

It is being told that Komal has two wives. His first wife, who is pregnant, lives in his house and the second wife at a rented house in Housing Board Colony. His second wife had filed a complaint against him at the local police station some days ago, police said.