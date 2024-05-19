Delhi: AAP's Protest March to BJP Office Stopped Midway; Kejriwal Takes Out Roadshow in Badarpur

New Delhi (India) : Aam Aadmi Party's protest march to the BJP office in the national capital here was halted midway by the police. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with a host of his party leaders and workers took part in the rally on Sunday.

The protest march call was given by Kejriwal, who challenged Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Modi to arrest all the leaders of the AAP who would take part in their Sunday rally. The Delhi CM had earlier asserted that if the saffron brigade tried to crush one Kejriwal, hundreds of such leaders would be born in their party to take on the BJP.

Referring to the arrests of their party leaders, Kejriwal called upon the party leaders and cadre to be prepared to face even bigger challenges that will be posed to their party in the coming days. He addressed a party meeting ahead of Sunday's protest march to the BJP headquarters when the Delhi CM said that in future, the AAP's office will be taken away and bank accounts will be frozen for which everybody should get ready.

The situation remained tense at the Delhi AAP office with the police erecting a large number of barricades and imposing Section 144 prohibitory orders in the surroundings. However, a large number of AAP leaders and workers gathered at their party office where Kejriwal held a party meeting ahead of the party's protest march.

Earlier, AAP leader Atishi said that PM Modi and BJP are putting the AAP leaders in jail because one by one because they are fearing CM Kejriwal's leadership. "They are not able to provide 24-hour electricity, free electricity, good schools, that is why they want to finish Aam Aadmi Party," Atishi said.

Amid the mega march by AAP over the arrest of CM Kejriwal's former aide in connection with the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, Delhi Police on Sunday detained some people who were protesting against the BJP in the national capital.

Later in the evening, Arvind Kejriwal took out a campaign for the Lok Sabha elections by taking part in a roadshow in Badarpur in the national capital. (with agency inputs)