Chennai Special Court Orders 1-Month Jail to Actor SV Sekar for Defamatory Post on Women Journalists

Chennai: A special court in Chennai has sentenced actor and BJP leader SV Sekar to one month imprisonment and a fine of Rs 15,000 in a case related to defamation of women journalists.

After the verdict, Sekar paid the fine and the judge accepted his petition to file an appeal against the sentence in the Madras High Court. Thereafter, the court suspended the sentence pending an appeal.

The case dates back to 2018 when Sekar shared an alleged derogatory comment on women journalists on his Facebook page. Following which, a complaint was lodged by the Tamil Nadu Journalists Protection Association at the Cyber Crime cell of the Chennai Central Crime Branch. A case was registered under the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Cruelty to Women Act.

In 2019, a chargesheet was filed in the special court that hears cases against MPs and MLAs in the District Collectorate of Chennai.

During the hearing on Monday, Judge G Jayavel stated that the allegations made in the complaint have been proved beyond doubt and Sekar was found guilty under sections 504 (disturbing peace) and 509 (intimidation as a cognizable offense) of the IPC and the Prevention of Cruelty to Women Act. He was ordered a one-month imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 15,000.

The court also accepted the fine submitted by Sekar and accepted his petition to appeal against the verdict in the high court. The sentence has been suspended pending his appeal.