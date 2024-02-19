Karnataka: SC to Hear CM Siddaramaiah's Plea to Quash 2022 Case on Monday

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

Supreme Court stays proceedings against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, others in connection with a protest march held in 2022.

The Supreme Court will hear the plea of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others in connection with a protest march held in 2022.

New Delhi: Supreme Court stays proceedings against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others in connection with a protest march held in 2022.

A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and P K Mishra issued notice to the Karnataka government and the complainant in the case. The top court also stayed the high court order, which had imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him as well as Congress general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, state ministers M B Patil and Ramalinga Reddy, and directed him to appear before a special court on March 6.

The case was registered against the Congress leaders after they took out a march to lay siege to the then chief minister Basavaraj Bommai's residence in Bengaluru, demanding the resignation of K S Eshwarappa, who was then the rural development and panchayat raj minister in the southern state.

The agitation was staged after a contractor, Santosh Patil, died by suicide accusing Eshwarappa of demanding 40 per cent commission for a public work in his village. According to police, the case pertained to blocking roads and causing trouble to commuters.

Last Updated :1 hours ago

