Char Dham Yatra 2024: One More Pilgrim Dies In Yamunotri Dham

Uttarkashi: One more pilgrim who had come to visit the famous Yamunotri Dham in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district died owing to health-related issues, police said on Monday. The deceased, has been identified as 54-year-old Vishnu Kumar Bhabha, a resident of Bengaluru.

The death toll of pilgrims of Char Dham yatra, which commenced on May 10, has now reached three. The district administration has urged devotees to commence their journey on foot only after getting their medical check-up done at Janki Chatti. Doctors said high-altitude sickness may be common among pilgrims and most deaths occur after people suffer breathing problems.

Barkot SHO Santosh Singh Kunwar said Vishnu Kumar Bhabha had come on a visit to Yamunotri Dham on Sunday. After he fell unconscious, he was taken to a hospital in Janaki Chatti, where doctors declared him brought dead.

It was learnt that Kunwar fell unconscious a short distance away from Janaki Chatti and his companions rushed him to the hospital. Police have handed over the body to his family members.

Earlier on May 10, two devotees had died of heart attack.

CMO BS Rawat said that due to change in temperature and weather fluctuations, travelling on foot to Yamunotri Dham is becoming dangerous and pilgrims are suffering from heart attacks. Rawat has appealed to all pilgrims to get their medical check-up done at the hospital located at Janaki Chatti before starting their journey to Yamunotri Dham on foot.

