Caste Survey: Nitish Kumar Tears into Rahul Gandhi, Says He'll Stay with NDA

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said Rahul Gandhi's claim that the caste survey in the state was held under the Congress' pressure was nonsensical'.

Talking to reporters three days after he dumped the 'Mahagathbandhan' and returned to the BJP-led NDA, Kumar, also the JD(U) president, claimed that he did not like the nomenclature of the opposition bloc INDIA.

Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that Kumar was feeling trapped after getting a caste survey conducted under pressure from the Mahagathbandhan partners and the BJP provided him with a way out".

Refuting allegations that he could jump the ship again, the Bihar Chief Minister said he will stay in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) forever and will continue to work for the people of his state.

The Janata Dal (United) supremo's remarks came days after he dumped the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) and the INDIA bloc to form a new government with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Bihar.

Hitting out at the opposition's grouping, which has vowed to take on the BJP at the Centre in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Kumar said that the alliance's name -INDIA - was christened even after his requests to choose another one.

"I was urging them to choose another name for the alliance. But they had already finalized it. I was trying so hard. They did not do even one thing. Till today they haven't decided which party will contest how many seats," Kumar told reporters here.

He said, "Then I left them and came back to who I was with initially. Now I will stay here forever. I will keep working for the people of Bihar." (With Agency inputs)