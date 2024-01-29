Loading...

Bihar: Nitish to Head Maiden Cabinet Meet on Monday

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 29, 2024, 10:41 AM IST

First cabinet meeting of Nitish-led NDA Government to be held on January 29.

A day after Nitish Kumar's switch to the BJP-led NDA coalition, Chief Minister will head the first cabinet meeting on January 29.

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will chair his first cabinet meeting at around 11:30 am on Monday. The meeting will also be attended by Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha, along with eight other ministers.

A host of issues including the nomination of the Advocate General, possible date of the Bihar Legislature session and others will be approved in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office to Nitish Kumar as Chief Minister for the ninth time at Raj Bhavan on Sunday. Along with him, Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha from BJP took oaths as Deputy Chief Ministers.

Whereas, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Bijendra Prasad Yadav, and Shravan Kumar have become ministers from the JDU. Apart from this, Jitan Ram Manjhi's son and HAM leader Santosh Kumar Suman has returned to the Cabinet, while independent MLA Sumit Kumar Singh is also part of the ministry. However, the portfolios have not been distributed yet.

Nitish on Sunday after his swearing-in had said that he would expand the the cabinet soon. The Assembly session will start on February 5 and continue until February 29. Meanwhile, the state budget will be presented on February 6.

Nitish Cabinet MeetingNDA government in BiharNitish Kumar

