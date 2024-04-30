17 Injured After Bus Overturns in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda

Banda: At least 17 people were injured after the bus they were on board overturned into a ditch in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday evening, an official said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Laxmi Nivas Mishra said that the private bus was coming from Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh to Banda. While trying to negotiate a vehicle coming from the opposite direction, it lost control and overturned, he said, adding that 17 people traveling in the bus were injured in the accident. All the injured have been admitted to the trauma center in an ambulance. The injured are being treated and everyone is said to be out of danger.

An official said that on receiving information about the incident, police and administrative officials reached the spot and launched a massive rescue operation. An official said that the passersby were the first respondents to the accident. The passersby took out the people trapped in the bus from the window of the bus.

In another tragic road accident reported on Monday from Kerala, five members of the same family including a child were killed after the car they were traveling in collided with a lorry in Kannur district of the state.

The deceased have been identified as KN Padmakumar (59) resident of Kalichanadukkam, Choorikkatt Sudhakaran (52) resident of Bheemanadi, Ajitha (35), Kozhummal Krishnan (65), and Akash (nine).

The accident occurred around 10:15 pm on Monday in Kannapuram area in Kannur. According to the police, the family was traveling from Thalassery to Kasaragod when the car collided with a lorry carrying gas cylinders from Karnataka's Mangalore.