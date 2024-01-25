Bulldozer action against murder accused in Chhattisgarh

Kawardha: A bulldozer razed down an "illegal" construction of a murder accused in Chhattisgarh's Kawardha district on Thursday.

The incident took place at Sadharam Yadav murder case accused Ayaz Khan's house in Beechpara in Kawardha. Teams of the municipal corporation and district administration escorted by a large force of police reached the spot at around 8 am today with a bulldozer and have torn down the property.

The move is part of the initiative taken by the Chhatiisgarh government against criminals. Although the experiment was initiated by the the Uttar Pradesh government, it has been followed by several other BJP-ruled states.

Apart from being accused of murder, Ayaz has charges of inciting communal violence over saffron flag controversy and robbery. On January 21, Sadharam Yadav (50) was killed by slitting his throat in Lalpur village. Ayaz along with five others were arrested in connection with the murder on the day of the incident.

Earlier on Wednesday, the villagers of Lalpur and members of Yadav community took out a rally demanding death sentence for the accused and a government job for the next of his kin.

Kawardha SP Abhishek Pallav said that Ayaz is the main accused in the Sadharam Yadav murder case and has nine cases registered against him. During investigation, police found evidence against Ayaz from his mobile phone, laptop and at the crime scene. It has been found that apart from the one in Beechpara, Ayaz has six other properties and if these are found to be "illegal" constructions then would be pulled down as well, Pallav said.