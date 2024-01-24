Loading...

Maharashtra Govt's 'Bulldozer Action' After Stone-Pelting During Ram Temple Rally in Mumbai

By ANI

Published : Jan 24, 2024, 7:30 AM IST

Updated : Jan 25, 2024, 10:33 AM IST

Police and security personnel in Mumbai's Mira road have torn down illegal roadside stalls which witnessed a communal clash two days back. This action came a day after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis warned of strict action against rioters.

Mumbai (Maharashtra): A day after a clash was reported from Mumbai's Mira Road, bulldozers razed illegal structures and encroachments in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road on Tuesday.

"Illegal structures and encroachments were razed by bulldozers in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road where Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha celebrations were stone pelted. After instructions from the Maharashtra government, action is being taken by the Municipal Corporation with the help of the police," the Maharashtra government said.

Meanwhile, three persons were arrested in Mumbai and an FIR was filed against unknown individuals after at least four cases of outraging religious sentiments were filed in the city.

All four incidents were reported on January 22, the same day when the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla was performed in Ayodhya's Ram Temple. In the first incident, a 27-year-old identified as Saud Qureshi was arrested for allegedly insulting the flag of Lord Ram during prayers at the Pimpleshwar temple in Mumbai's Vakola area.

The police have registered a case under sections 295, 504, and 506 of the IPC. In the second case, handled by Govandi Police, a 23-year-old identified as Prithviraj Jogdand who is a resident of Maharashtra's Latur was arrested.

He allegedly posted a provocative status on his mobile, resulting in a case filed under sections 153(A) and 295(A) of the IPC. Meanwhile, at Bhoiwada Police Station, a 55-year-old man named Mufeez Ahmed was arrested on the accusation of removing a flag with Lord Ram's photo on it from the gate of a society. The flag was allegedly removed by Mufeez Ahmed along with some other individuals, leading to tension in society.

A case has been filed against him under sections 153(A), 295(A), 505(2), and 34 of the IPC.In a separate incident registered in the VP Road area of Mumbai, unidentified individuals reportedly threatened participants of a bike rally in Islampura. The complainant stated that they were warned not to enter the area, with threats of violence if they did.

The police registered a case against unknown individuals under sections 506(2), 341, 298, 504, and 34 of the IPC.The Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple in Ayodhya was held on Monday.The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the ceremony.

