BSF-BGB tension: Bangladeshi guard, disguised as smuggler, attacks Indian jawans; shot dead

Kolkata: A first-of-its-kind case involving a Border Guard Bangladesh(BGB) jawan, who accompanied cattle smugglers and launched assault on BSF personnel, became the flashpoint between border forces of two countries.

BSF officials questioned the motive behind the presence of a BGB sepoy at the international border in casual attire, a lungi and a T-shirt. They said the incident could have serious ramifications over India-Bangladesh relations, as the BSF had to open fire at the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) trooper, who was 'camouflaged as a smuggler', in self-defence.

The latest incident can add fuel to the fire at a time when BGB pledged to tackle trans border crime from Bangladesh side in several meetings with BSF which often raised objections over trans border crimes such as narcotics and cattle smuggling. A BSF official who did not wish to be named said the force is taking the matter seriously and made its grievance known to Bangladeshi authorities.

“Upon identification from a photograph, it was known that the deceased man was Mohammad Riyasudin, serving as a sepoy in BGB, and was moving with cattle smugglers,” a BSF official said.

Tension prevails in the Bongaon area in North 24 Parganas district bordering Bangladesh where the incident happened. It occurred when a group of Bangladeshi smugglers attempted to enter India by breaching the newly constructed barbed wire fence on Monday.

Thereafter scuffle ensued as a BSF patrol unit intervened to thwart their illegal entry, leading to an exchange of blows between the two sides, according to BSF officials.

“In the course of the scuffle, the BSF patrol party came under attack with weapons. In self-defence, the patrol unit opened fire. Subsequently, one of the attackers suffered injuries and he was promptly transported to a hospital, where he succumbed,” an official said.

After the incident, BGB informed BSF in a flag meeting that one of their personnel was missing and they suspected that he had come towards the Indian border.

The BSF expressed uncertainty regarding the motive behind the BGB sepoy’s presence at the international border in casual attire, a lungi and T-shirt, accompanying cattle smugglers and engaging in an assault on BSF personnel.

The BSF official said, “Despite repeated protest letters to the BGB against cattle smuggling, Bangladeshi smugglers and miscreants continue to smuggle cattle, frequently resorting to attacks on BSF jawans.”