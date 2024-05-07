Kashmir Blind Voter Makes History; Becomes First Home Voter in Srinagar's Lok Sabha Election 2024

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Ali Mohd Rather, a resident of Srinagar's Dara area on the city outskirts on Tuesday etched his name in the annals of electoral history by becoming the first home voter in the parliament constituency to cast his vote in the Lok Sabha election 2024.

"Rather, a visually impaired individual, exercised his democratic right from the comfort of his home, thanks to the innovative Home Voting facility introduced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for this election cycle," a senior goverment official said. He further said, "The initiative by the ECI has opened doors of participation for individuals like Rather, who face unique challenges in accessing polling stations. Designed with inclusivity in mind, the home voting option caters not only to the elderly but also to Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) with a benchmark disability of 40%. It empowers them to engage in the electoral process without the barriers of physical accessibility."

District Election Officer Bilal Mohiuddin of Srinagar constituency was also witnessed Rather’s vote being cast and sealed in the ballot box at his residence. Srinagar, set to go to the polls on May 13, 2024, is witnessing a paradigm shift in the way elections are conducted, with emphasis placed on accessibility and inclusivity.

"This initiative aligns with the broader mission of the ECI to make elections more accessible to all segments of society. It is a step forward in fostering a truly representative democracy where every voice, regardless of physical ability or age, is heard and valued," the official said.

The introduction of the home voting facility is not just a local development but part of a nationwide endeavor to promote democratic participation among vulnerable and marginalized groups. With over 81 lakh voters aged 85 and above and more than 90 lakh Persons with Disabilities registered across the country, this initiative holds the promise of amplifying their voices and ensuring their rightful place in the electoral process.

As phase I and II of polling unfold, the home voting facility stands as a beacon of progress, heralding a more inclusive electoral landscape where every citizen, irrespective of their circumstances, can exercise their fundamental right to vote.

Meanwhile, Ms Khatija, an elderly PwD (Person with Disability) voter cast her vote under the vote from home facility in Budgam district.