'Our Responsibility Is to Elect Govt': Four Siblings, All 3-Feet Tall Cast Vote In Madhya Pradesh

Sehore: Four members of a family, all three-feet tall, cast their votes in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district on Tuesday.

All heads turned at a polling booth in Mugispur in Sehore district headquarters when two brothers and two sisters of significantly short height, came to cast their votes. After exercising their franchise, Samiullah Khan (56) Habibullah (65) and their two sisters requested people to vote.

They queued along with others in order to cast their votes. "Everyone should vote as this is the festival of democracy. Voting is our fundamental right and we must exercise it for the development of our country. It is our responsibility to elect a good government," they said.

Voting is being held in nine Lok Sabha seats of the state. Compared to the first two phases, more enthusiasm can be seen among people as they stood in long queues waiting for their turn at the polling booths.

Revenue minister Karan Singh Verma voted at his home village Jamonia. Following reports of EVM malfunctioning, voting had to be stopped for some time here.

Former cabinet minister Prabhu Ram Chaudhary along with wife Meera and sons Parv and Raunak, reached polling booth number 142 of Diet Bhawan of Sanchi assembly constituency under Vidisha Lok Sabha seat, to vote. Choudhary appealed to people to exercise their franchise.